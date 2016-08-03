Infusion Baroque: "Who Killed Leclair?"

Event time: 7:30pm

Early Music Now presents Infusion Baroque. Grand Prize winners in the 2014 Early Music America Baroque Performance Competition, this young ensemble of Baroque flute, violin, cello, and harpsichord weaves a lively investigation of the murder of Jean-Marie Leclair (1697-1764) into stellar performances of several of his trio sonatas and a work by his talented rival, Jean-Pierre Guignon.

Tickets and info at http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/infusionbaroque/

Price: $29-$59 for adults and seniors $10-$20 for students