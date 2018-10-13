Insight FS Celebrates 2018 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days

Insight FS, a Purina® Certified Expert Dealer, is announcing their 2018 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days, a customer appreciation event. Stop by Insight FS located at N87 W36145 Mapleton St. in Oconomowoc, WI on Saturday, October 13 from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. for this wonderful celebration. Customers can enjoy free treats with apple cider, horse drawn carriage rides and register for the raffle drawing. Don’t miss Purina savings during the event and all customers will receive a free pumpkin with purchase.

Customers will also have the opportunity to enter in the national 2018 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days Sweepstakes for their chance to win a 2018 Polaris® Ranger Utility Vehicle, a Trip-for-Two to the Purina® Animal Nutrition Center, or Orion® 65 Cooler.* See store for official rules.

“We are proud to serve the residents of our community and thank them for their continued loyalty,” Kyla Dumford, . “We invite everyone to come celebrate our 2018 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days with us!”

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (www.purinamills.com) is a national organization serving producers, animal owners and their families through more than 4,700 local cooperatives, independent dealers and other large retailers throughout the United States. Driven to unlock the greatest potential in every animal, the company is an industry-leading innovator offering a valued portfolio of complete feeds, supplements, premixes, ingredients and specialty technologies for the livestock and lifestyle animal markets. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC is headquartered in Shoreview, Minn. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Land O’Lakes, Inc.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the U.S.A. & D.C., the age of majority. Enter in-store. Maximum of one entry per person. See Official Rules in store at participating retailers. To find a local retailer visit www.purinamills.com. Sweepstakes starts 1/1/18 & ends 12/31/18. All entries must be submitted in person or postmarked by 12/31/18. Sweepstakes void where prohibited. Sponsor: Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

