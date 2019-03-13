Inspired to Lead
PEARLS for Teen Girls’ Inspired to Lead Event brings Milwaukee area leaders and change-makers together to initiate our combined power, in alignment with the success of girls in Milwaukee. Emceed by Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks and Denise Thomas, President and Owner of the Effective Communication Coach, with a panel of past PEARLS girls of the year, this will truly be an intimate evening of inspiration.
