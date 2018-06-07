Inspiring Change: The Photography of Chip Duncan and Mohamed Amin

Opening Reception with Chip Duncan

Thursday, June 7 | 6 - 8:00 p.m.

Through Oct. 21.

Featuring the work of internationally recognized author, photographer, and filmmaker Chip Duncan, president of the Milwaukee-based Duncan Entertainment Group Inc., alongside acclaimed African photographer Mohamed Amin (1943-96), a Kenyan photojournalist responsible for exposing Ethiopia’s famine crisis globally in the 1980s, this exhibition showcases photography as a catalyst for broad, lasting, impactful change.

Three separate galleries of photographs and documentary videos will guide viewers through Chip Duncan’s approach to photographing in the field as well as his view of Africa from the perspective of a writer and filmmaker. Alongside, Mohamed Amin’s work, pulled from the vast Camerapix archive now run by his son Salim, shows images of Africa through the decades, following war, political upheaval, famine, and disaster, seen through the lens of a man dedicated to inciting change through images.

Chip Duncan continues to document effects of war and humanitarian crises on everyday people in over 40 developing countries around the world. His numerous projects include chronicling health care conditions in Burma for Relief International and Save the Children in the Afghanistan countryside, and working on livelihood, health, and education initiatives in rural Kenya with the Loisaba Community Conservation Foundation.

Duncan and Amin’s work will be shown at a time when reaching across cultural, economic, and philosophical divides is becoming increasingly difficult. We plan to engage this exhibition with a series of programs that help soften barriers to thoughtful exchange.

This is Duncan’s first exhibition in Milwaukee.