Insult & Battery: Comedy Roast Battle

Two Comics, One Stage, All Funny! Local and Regional comedians compete in a battle of wits in this Roast Battle show! Quality comedy at the expense of the comics. Always a fun time, don’t miss it! 8 comics will roast one another in 4 different rounds to emerge as the winner and perform a headlining spot to defend their title.

Special guest judges and more surprises makes this an unique night of fun.

Tickets are only $10 online or $15 at the door!

The show will end with a stand up set from the nights winners! Don’t miss this awesome night of comedy!