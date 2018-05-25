Insult & Battery: Comedy Roast Battle
Arcade Theatre at The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Two Comics, One Stage, All Funny! Insult and Battery - a laugh filled battle of wits where stand up comics joke bash each other on stage for your amusement! 8 comics will roast one another in 4 different rounds to emerge as the winner and perform a headlining spot to defend their title.
Info
Arcade Theatre at The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy