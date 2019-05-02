Intermediate Studio Ceramics / Thursdays, 6:00-8:30 pm / 8 weeks: June 6th - August 1st (skip July 4th)

Designed for students with prior experience in clay, who have completed two or more sessions of the beginner's potter’s wheel class, or advanced hand-building students would like to do some evening hand-building Instructor on-site. Clay, glazes and firings included in class fee.

Instructor/Artist: Nathaniel Hunter

$137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.