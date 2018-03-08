Intermediate Studio Ceramics
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
8 Weeks, March 8 - April 26
Thursdays, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fee: $171.00 Member Fee: $137.00
Designed for students with prior experience in clay, who have completed two or more sessions of the beginner's potter’s wheel class, or advanced hand-building students would like to do some evening hand-building. Instructor on-site. Clay, glazes and firings included in class fee.
Online registration closes three days before class begins.
Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
Info
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
Education