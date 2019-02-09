Sumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble invites you to International Evening 2019 at Cultural Center of Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Milwaukee, SW corner of 51st Street and Oklahoma!

(Serb Hall on corner is NOT the venue –Cultural Center is south, beyond cathedral)

Doors open at 4:00 PM.

Superb Serbian & other folk music for your dancing pleasure by Orchestra Sloboda!

Ethnic dance programs featuring some top ethnic dance ensembles of the Midwest at 4:30, 6:00, 7:30, and 9:00 PM.

Serbian dinners, specialties, homemade bakery, & refreshments available for purchase.

General Admission: $10.00.

We look forward to celebrating with you all!