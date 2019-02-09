International Evening 2019

Google Calendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 3201 S 51st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219

Sumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble  invites you to International Evening 2019  at Cultural Center of Saint Sava  Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Milwaukee,  SW corner of 51st Street and Oklahoma!

(Serb Hall on corner is NOT the venue –Cultural Center is south, beyond cathedral)

Doors open at 4:00 PM.

Superb Serbian & other folk music for your dancing pleasure  by Orchestra Sloboda!

Ethnic dance programs featuring some top ethnic dance ensembles of the Midwest  at 4:30, 6:00, 7:30, and 9:00 PM.

Serbian dinners, specialties, homemade bakery, & refreshments available for purchase.

General Admission: $10.00.

We look forward to celebrating with you all!

Info
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 3201 S 51st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219 View Map
Dances & Classes, Festivals, Kids & Family, Misc. Events
Google Calendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00 iCalendar - International Evening 2019 - 2019-02-09 16:00:00