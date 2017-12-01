Holiday shoppers discover lovely and unusual gifts at the International Gift Shop sponsored for the 45th consecutive year by Milwaukee Quakers. All proceeds benefit peace and social justice efforts at home and around the world. At the Quaker (Friends) Meetinghouse, 3224 N. Gordon Place in Riverwest (take Auer Ave. east from Humboldt between Locust and Capitol). Friday, December 1st, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, December 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Major credit cards accepted. Free admission. Friends Café on lower level serves coffee, tea, homemade soup, bread and sweets for cash or check.

Vendors offer a diverse variety of gift and practical items, including pottery, bowls, and baskets Vintage collectablesUrban wildlife cards and calendars Artisan-crafted jewelry Homemade jams and preserves Ceramic dishware and tiles Rugs and scarves Artisanal chocolate confections Original and unique cards and pins Pottery and functional stoneware, Toys and handmade gifts, Clothing for adults and children, Calendars, buttons, bumper stickers Handmade designer soaps Purses and tote bags Fairtrade products and much, much more!

More information, vendor profiles, and craft photos at <www.milwaukeequakers.org>