International Women’s Day Party

Join the Global Womens Strike to Celebrate International Women’s Day.

STRIKE! Take some time off from PAID and UNPAID work. Show Milwaukee what a day without women’s work feels like.

PARTY! Come together with women across Milwaukee to CELEBRATE WOMEN’S RESISTANCE.

Music, Poetry, Rants, Open Mic, Drumming, Dancing, Snacks and Hors d’oeuvres.

Sponsored by: Stop CPS Abuse Movement, Boycott Childrens Hospital $22 Million CPS Grant, Mothers and Grandmothers of Disappeared Children (MaGoD) & Welfare Warriors