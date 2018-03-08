International Women’s Day Party
Club Timbuktu 520 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Join the Global Womens Strike to Celebrate International Women’s Day.
STRIKE! Take some time off from PAID and UNPAID work. Show Milwaukee what a day without women’s work feels like.
PARTY! Come together with women across Milwaukee to CELEBRATE WOMEN’S RESISTANCE.
Music, Poetry, Rants, Open Mic, Drumming, Dancing, Snacks and Hors d’oeuvres.
Sponsored by: Stop CPS Abuse Movement, Boycott Childrens Hospital $22 Million CPS Grant, Mothers and Grandmothers of Disappeared Children (MaGoD) & Welfare Warriors
