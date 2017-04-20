Introduction to Food Preservation May 8 (register by May 5)
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: -8:30pm
Discover the benefits and challenges of various food preservation techniques with an emphasis on hot water bath canning. Enjoy this lecture and demonstration (no hands-on work) and bring home plenty of handouts, recipes and helpful tips. This class is the basis for all other canning classes this year. Register by May 5, 5pm.
Date and Time
Monday, May 8th
7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
For adults | $25 (Nonmembers: $30) Registration required by May 5, 5pm