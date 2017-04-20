Introduction to Food Preservation May 8 (register by May 5)

Event time: -8:30pm

Discover the benefits and challenges of various food preservation techniques with an emphasis on hot water bath canning. Enjoy this lecture and demonstration (no hands-on work) and bring home plenty of handouts, recipes and helpful tips. This class is the basis for all other canning classes this year. Register by May 5, 5pm.

Date and Time

Monday, May 8th

7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For adults | $25 (Nonmembers: $30) Registration required by May 5, 5pm