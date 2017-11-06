Ira Wolf w/Naomi Marie

Hailing from the mountains of Montana, and making a home in Nashville, TN, Ira Wolf's music and writing is filled with "..original and accessible lyrics without a hint of cliches." With two studio albums to share, Ira has performed on stages across the US, the UK, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia since she began touring in 2014. She draws from personal experience, and connects on an intimate level with her audience through her honest lyrics and melancholy vocals. With roots in folk, americana and bluegrass genres, Ira has found a unique sound that resonates with an eclectic listening crowd.