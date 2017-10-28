Irie Vibez 8th Annual Halloween Monster Mash

IRIE VIBEZ PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS: THE 8TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MONSTER MASH!!!!

** We will also be celebrating one of Milwaukee's best known and hardest working Dj's, Steven Watkins aka DJ Avets of Chalice In The Palace Soundsystem, Birthday!!

Featuring:

DE LA BUENA:

Growing from a trio into a powerful ten-piece over the last thirteen years, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz. Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of Latin musics of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions.... a sophisticated Latin dance band with a touch of the psychedelic if you will.

Whether you are a listener or a dancer, De La Buena has got something for you.

R.A.S. MOVEMENT:

R.A.S. Movement (Royal Ancient Society) is one of the fastest rising reggae bands, with an amazing new sound that is creating a buzz around the city. Performing many different Caribbean genres of music. A high energy band that pumps out music vibes that cover Reggae, Roots, Lover's Rock, Dance Hall, Soul, R&B, Hip Hop and Original Tunes

Bringing Vintage Jamaican Vinyl & Fresh Digi Stylee... 60s to current Ska, Rocksteady,Rub A Dub, Roots, Rockers, Dancehall, Lovers Rock, Rootstep & Ragga.

The Reggae Revival is HERE!

DJ AMBURGER:

Bring your appetite for music, because I always dish out sizzling hot food in my music kitchen. Known for filling ear tummies with a diverse menu of records containing something sure to please any listener from the hippest hopper to the most rock n roller. All plates served extra spicy when I'm in the kitchen... Yummy 100% all beat patties...

MC SPADE ONE:

Veteran Master of Ceromonies!

The Details:

Doors: 9pm

Cover: $10

* * Voted Best Halloween Spot and Dance Floor in Milwaukee for the past 15 Years!!

Brought to you by:

IRIE VIBEZ PRODUCTIONS

MAD PLANET

SPRECHER BREWERY COMPANY

