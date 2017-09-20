Irish Band Skipper's Alley

Event time: 7:30pm

A modern Irish folk band with an old-school approach, Skipper’s Alley will being their gritty, high-octane Irish tunes, along with occasional detours into the dark, somber melodies of the Irish song tradition, to the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee at 7:30 on Friday, Oct. 19.

The six-piece ensemble described as “gloriously three-dimensional” by the Irish Times,

came to prominence in the summer of 2103 after winning the Loic Raison Trophy at Brittany’s Festival Interceltique de Lorient, an award previously won by well-known groups including Danú, Clannad and the Bothy Band. Since that time they have appeared on national and international TV and toured on four continents.

Price: Tickets for the show are $21 in advance, $25 on concert day, $10 for students with ID and free for ages 12 and younger. To order online, visit www.ichc.net. Tickets may also be ordered by calling (414 345-8800.