Irish Eve at the CCC with the Trinity Irish Dancers, Leahy's Luck and Drew Hayes

Come together for some crac argus ceol (good times and music), fill your glasses with a nip of the of water of life (Irish whiskey) at our full bar and raise a toast to long life and good health (Slainte)!

Kick off the St. Patrick's weekend in style at the CCC. Enjoy Irish Eve Friday, March 15th - 7:30 pm, with the Trinity Irish Dancers, Leahy's Luck and Drew Hayes.

LEAHY'S LUCK has been performing Irish folk music for 28 years with five recordings to their credit and a Wisconsin Area Music Industry's World/Ethnic Group of the Year. Brothers Brian and Tom Leahy lead the band with guitars, bass, and distinctive vocals. Evan Leahy, Tom's son, a world-class Irish drummer, has played internationally. While the bodhran he masters as his foundation, he continues to develop his talent with guitar and vocals. Brian's daughters Michelle on fiddle & vocals (Ojai, CA), Sarah on tin-whistle & vocals (Orlando, FL), and Caitlin on flute & vocals (Boulder, CO) round out the ensemble around St. Patrick's Day and playing their 28th season at Irish Fest, the world's largest Irish Festival.

For 35 years, TRINITY IRISH DANCERS have garnered an unprecedented 36 world titles for the United States. Trinity Academy is the first American team to have brought home gold for the United States. The dancers have been featured numerous times on major network shows, including appearances on "The Tonight Show," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Live" with Regis, "CBS This Morning," "Good Morning America" and "The Martha Stewart Show."

DREW HAYES invites you to take a brief, tumultuous ramble through a series of his favorite Irish songs. Singing both accompanied and a cappella, Drew will ask (and perhaps inspire) you to join in, stomp your feet, clap your hands, and chant along to a variety of his humorous, heartfelt ditties. Born and raised in County Ozaukee, as a wee lad Drew learned his first Irish tunes from his father. Then, late last century while living in New York's Bowery, Drew took to the Brooklyn Bridge to trill out tales of the old sod for a copper coin or two. Twas there over waters of the mighty Hudson that Drew attempted to master a compilation of the twenty or so Irish songs that he'd be honored to share with you. "There are dozens of reasons to love Irish music," Drew says, "the rhythm and wit, the history and the heart... but perhaps the greatest is that it brings people together. It's a collaborative art form that's at its best when many people enjoy it."

Timeline:

7:30-8:00 TRINITY IRISH DANCERS

8:00-8:30 DREW HAYES

8:30-10:00 LEAHY'S LUCK

Tickets available at: https://www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org/center-stage

$25

Free parking, no ticketing fees