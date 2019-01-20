Patricia Delker: "Irish Journeys: Holy Wells and Home Turf”

Alfons Gallery 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53001

January 20 - March 24, 2019

Opening Reception: Sunday, January 20, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Artist Talk 2:00 p.m.

Delker’s images capture intangibles—memory, time, secrets, dreams, mystery—gathered from her frequent travels to Ireland.   Across Ireland, the spiritual, mythical and magical forces are strong with holy wells that are natural springs found throughout the country, and these sacred sites attract thoughtful memorials.  This exhibit is Delker’s personal, visual poem to her Ireland through photographs that document history, myth, memory, and deep belief.

Gallery Hours

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday:

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

