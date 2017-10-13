The Biscaynies w/Ghost Machines, Lonely Joe Lonesome & C-Sides acoustic
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
It's Root River Roller's 5 year anniversary and we are throwing a fundraiser!!! Please join us and bring your best costume!!!
$10 at the door gets you beer the wonderful musical stylings of:
The C-Sides,
Lonely Joe Lonesome,
Ghost Machines,
and The Biscaynies!
There will be raffles, $1 Jell-O shots and a costume contest!!! Hope to see you there!!!
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance