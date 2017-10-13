The Biscaynies w/Ghost Machines, Lonely Joe Lonesome & C-Sides acoustic

It's Root River Roller's 5 year anniversary and we are throwing a fundraiser!!! Please join us and bring your best costume!!!

$10 at the door gets you beer the wonderful musical stylings of:

The C-Sides,

Lonely Joe Lonesome,

Ghost Machines,

and The Biscaynies!

There will be raffles, $1 Jell-O shots and a costume contest!!! Hope to see you there!!!