The Biscaynies w/Ghost Machines, Lonely Joe Lonesome & C-Sides acoustic

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

It's Root River Roller's 5 year anniversary and we are throwing a fundraiser!!! Please join us and bring your best costume!!!

$10 at the door gets you beer the wonderful musical stylings of:

The C-Sides,

Lonely Joe Lonesome,

Ghost Machines,

and The Biscaynies!

There will be raffles, $1 Jell-O shots and a costume contest!!! Hope to see you there!!!

Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
2625549695
