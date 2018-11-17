Istanpitta, "Exiled: Music of the Sephardic Jews and the Middle East"
St. Paul's Episcopal Church 914 E. Knapp St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This concert is a musical journey that explores the exile of the Jewish people from Spain, and their travels to the Middle East. The program highlights the fusion of Western and Eastern influence in Spain with songs, instrumental works, and stories. A Milwaukee premiere!
For further information about Early Music Now, visit EarlyMusicNow.org.
