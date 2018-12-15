Ithmus Brass Christmas
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Comprised of the finest professional brass players in the Midwest, the Isthmus Brass is Wisconsin’s premiere large brass ensemble. In this holiday spectacular, the IB present a varied program of virtuosic arrangements of the best-loved holiday tunes. From early classic Christmas carols, to banging big band versions of today’s most popular holiday fare, the Isthmus Brass never fails to impress.
IsthmusBrass.com
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
