SummerStage Winter Music Series: Jackie & Friends Bluegrass
Delafield History Center (Hawks Inn) 426 Wells St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
Please join us for some great bluegrass music featuring Jackie Nicholson on guitar and vocals, Jon Peik on banjo, and Cathy Peik on fiddle.
Refreshments will be available prior to the concert and during intermission.
Tickets are $15 for adults. $13 for seniors. You may purchase tickets online (see below), at the SummerStage office at 412 Genesee Street, Delafield during business hours, You may also purchase tickets at the venue during the hour prior to the performance. Please check to make sure the concert isn’t sold out.
Info
