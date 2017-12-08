Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon studied industrial design in Madrid and Paris and, since dedicating himself to his own projects in 2003, has won renown as, in the words of a few effusive magazines, “el gurú del interiorismo” and “le conquistador du design.”

In “Jaime Hayon: Technicolor,” Dec. 8 through March 25, 2018 at the Milwaukee Art Museum, visitors will experience the vibrant visions, at once modern and classic, of Hayon’s sculptures, ceramics, textiles and playground equipment.