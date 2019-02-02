Jake’O & Co.

McAuliffe’s Pub - Racine, WI

Jake’O McCluskey is a 25-year-old-soul with the spirit of an aged blues man and talent of a seasoned rocker. He consistently amazes his audiences with his modern-retro originals and his eclectic arrangements of blues, rock 'n' roll, and R&B.

Nuvo-Retro

Rock ‘n’ Roll

Rhythm & Blues

Rockabilly

