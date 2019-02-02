Jake’O & Co.
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Jake’O McCluskey is a 25-year-old-soul with the spirit of an aged blues man and talent of a seasoned rocker. He consistently amazes his audiences with his modern-retro originals and his eclectic arrangements of blues, rock 'n' roll, and R&B.
