Jake Shimabukuro

Tickets $40 and are on sale now! Come hear the ukulele as you may never have heard it before in a small, historic intimate venue in Green Lake, WI! Doors and bar open at 6:45 pm, show begins at 7:30 on Thursday July 25, 2019.

Shimabukuro’s wholly unique approach to the ukulele started early. As a youngster growing up in Honolulu, Shimabukuro started playing the instrument at the age of four by studying the likes of musical masters such as Eddie Kamae, Ohta-San and Peter Moon. His records have topped the Billboard World Music charts, and as a live performer he has become one of the hottest tickets around.

Jake's played with world-renowned orchestras and at the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House, and has dazzled audiences at music festivals including Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Fuji Rock Festival. He even performed for that rarest of audiences: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Shimabukuro tours roughly half the year and has made appearances on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, A Prairie Home Companion and NPR’s Morning Edition.