Think you have what it takes to be 007 himself? Your local SafeHouse is hosting a James Bond lookalike contest, where the winner will be awarded a $200 bar tab. Control has issued a classified message to all agents and operatives to observe Global James Bond Day by becoming the most convincing 007 or agents of intrigue inspired by any film in the James Bond dynasty.Use your imagination, Agents. The competition is set to be fierce. The most convincing agent will be announced at 8 PM.