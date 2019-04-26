James Hunter Six

"Check him out." - Van Morrison

James Hunter has been described as one of the greatest soul singers from the UK. He and his band return to Thrasher upon the release of his third album "Whatever it Takes". The best way to describe JH6's sound...just watch the videos! Gritty, honest, beautiful and WAY fun.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $37.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board.