James Hunter Six
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
"Check him out." - Van Morrison
James Hunter has been described as one of the greatest soul singers from the UK. He and his band return to Thrasher upon the release of his third album "Whatever it Takes". The best way to describe JH6's sound...just watch the videos! Gritty, honest, beautiful and WAY fun.
Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $37.
Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board.
Info
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941 View Map
Concerts