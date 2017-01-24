Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop

Event time: 1-4pm

azz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee is proud to sponsor a jazz improvisation workshop presented by internationally known jazz educator and publisher Jamey Aebersold!

The workshop is entitled: “Anyone Can Improvise and Play Jazz”

When: Friday, February 17, 2017 – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Milwaukee High School of the Arts, 2300 West Highland Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233

This workshop is free and open to jazz students of all ages, as well as the general public, and anyone else interested in jazz.

Please spread the word and join us on February 17th for this very special opportunity to meet and hear a jazz legend!

“Jamey Aebersold is an American music educator and publisher. His “Play-A-Long” series of instructional book and CD collections, using the chord-scale system, the first of which was released in 1967, are an internationally renowned resource for jazz education. As of 2013, 133 of these collections have been published by Aebersold, who taught musical improvisation at the University of Louisville for a number of years. He is also an adept pianist, alto saxophonist, bassist, and banjoist.” (Source: Wikipedia)

Visit https://www.jazzbooks.com to learn more.