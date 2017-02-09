Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop

×

JazzUnlimited of Greater Milwaukee is proud to sponsor a jazz improvisationworkshop presented by internationally known jazz educator and publisher JameyAebersold!

The workshop is entitled: “Anyone Can Improviseand Play Jazz”

When: Friday, February 17, 2017 -1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Milwaukee High School ofthe Arts, 2300 West Highland Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233



This workshop is free and open to jazz students of all ages, as well as thegeneral public, and anyone else interested in jazz.

Join us on February 17th for thisvery special opportunity to meet and hear a jazz legend!

“Jamey Aebersold is an Americanmusic educator and publisher. His "Play-A-Long" series ofinstructional book and CD collections, using the chord-scale system, the firstof which was released in 1967, are an internationally renowned resource forjazz education. As of 2013, 133 of these collections have been published byAebersold, who taught musical improvisation at the University of Louisville fora number of years. He is also an adept pianist, alto saxophonist, bassist, andbanjoist.” (Source: Wikipedia)