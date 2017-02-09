Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop

Google Calendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00

Milwaukee High School of the Arts 2300 W. Highland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 1-4pm

Info
Milwaukee High School of the Arts 2300 W. Highland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Concerts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jamey Aebersold Jazz Education Workshop - 2017-02-17 00:00:00