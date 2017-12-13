The Jammers
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
THE JAMMERS at Mezcalero
Wednesday DEC.13 Starting at 7 pm ROCK - Classic Rock
The Jammers are a 60's Rock & Roll cover band. The Jammers play some British Invasion and 50's tunes, they like most 60's American Top 40 bands and singers. The songs are a mix of rockers and ballads that were picked to get you out on the dance floor.
Bobby - lead vocals Mike - lead guitar/vocals
Marty - rhythm guitar/vocals Randy - bass guitar/vocals
Paul - Drums
Ben - keys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDcJ7mKyKy0
For advance reservations call Mezcalero 414-897-8296 or
Emails us at Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com or
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/