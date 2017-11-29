The Jammers
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Nov. 29 Starting at 7 pm ROCK - Classic Rock band
The Jammers are a 60's Rock & Roll cover band. While we do play some British Invasion and 50's tunes, we like 60's American Top 40 bands and singers best. The songs are a mix of rockers and ballads that we picked to get you out on the dance floor.
Bobby - lead vocals
Info
