The Jammers

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

THE JAMMERS

Nov. 29 Starting at 7 pm ROCK - Classic Rock band

The Jammers are a 60's Rock & Roll cover band. While we do play some British Invasion and 50's tunes, we like 60's American Top 40 bands and singers best. The songs are a mix of rockers and ballads that we picked to get you out on the dance floor.

Bobby - lead vocals

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
