THE JAMMERS at Mezcalero Feb 7, 7 pm

Wednesday Feb. 7 Starting at 7 pm - Classic Rock

The Jammers are a 60's Rock & Roll cover band. The Jammers play some British Invasion and 50's tunes, they like most 60's American Top 40 bands and singers. The songs are a mix of rockers and ballads that were picked to get you out on the dance floor.

Bobby - lead vocals

Mike - lead guitar/vocals

Marty - rhythm guitar/vocals

Randy - bass guitar/vocals

Paul - Drums

Ben - keys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDcJ7mKyKy0

For advance reservations call Mezcalero 414-897-8296 or

Emails us at Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com or https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/