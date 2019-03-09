Jammin' For Kenya Benefit

Guitar for Life Studios of Waukesha presents Jammin’ For Kenya, a benefit to support the first Women’s Crisis Center in Kenya. With the goal of women not having to abandon their newborn child, they will be provided safe living conditions, along with appropriate medical care and be taught a trade skill in order to provide for their child/children! Jammin’ For Kenya will feature a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and performances from Six Pack Sammy, Killer Clowns, and Jackie Brown. Come out and support an incredible cause, a small donation can make an immense change!