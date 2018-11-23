Janet Planet & John Harmon

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941

Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Show starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $22

A “sultry vocalist with a vast repertoire of jazz, blues, and standards…with some Bob Dylan thrown in for good measure” – New York Magazine. Planet teams up with pianist John Harmon, Wisconsin’s “Gentle Poet of Jazz,” for an intimate evening of jazz standards and original compositions.

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
