Jason Rohlf – Kismet, and, Jeremy Popelka – Gravity

Exhibition: Jason Rohlf – Kismet

October 20 – November 25, 2017

Artist’s Reception: Friday, October 20, 5:00-9:00pm

Artist Talk: Saturday, October 21, 1-2:00 pm

October 20 – November 25 Jason Rohlf's immersive paintings are a visual depiction of how we lose and reassert our sense of control in our lives. Through merging the fore and backgrounds of his paintings, the work invites viewers to stand close, and be enveloped by their nuance and hues. The artist has exhibited his work across the country, created a public installation for the MTA, lectured for the Pratt Institute, Bowling Green University, Lawrence University, and was recently awarded Sam and Adelle Golden Foundation for the Arts Artist in Residency.

Jeremy Popelka – Gravity

October 20 – November 25, 2017

Artist’s Reception: Friday, October 20, 5:00-9:00pm

Artist Talk: Saturday, October 21, 1-2:00 pm

October 20 – November 25 Sculptor Jeremy Popelka incorporates rich colors and textures from his sojourn in Thailand in his latest body of work. The artist's diverse group of cast-glass sculptures, including masks and cars, focuses on archeological discoveries, juxtaposed against contemporary imagery. Popelka's training with renowned Glass Artists Dale Chihuly, Marvin Lipofsky, Bertil Vallien, and Joe Phillip Meyers, has led to the development, and mastering of several, widely different techniques used in art glass including blowing, sand casting and Murrini. Popelka has consistently delivered stunning work for the past thirty years and continues to capture the nuance, process, and labor involved in creating sculptural glass art.