Jay Edward Blues Band (6pm)

5 – 9 pm

Happy Hour at 5pm

Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 31 through August 30th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

Jay began his career in the Milwaukee/Fox River Valley area of the midwest playing clubs well before reaching the legal age limit. Inspired by a performance of The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Jay decided to drop guitar and move into blues harp and vocals. Jay has formed and fronted many bands throughout his 30 year music career including: Badly Bent, …The Nightcrawlers™, The Casper Blues Band with Jay Edward, Saving Grace and several others. In recent years his bands have opened for such artists as Bonnie Raitt, Delbert McClinton, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and many others. Jay remains a committed professional now honoring his harmonica influences such as Little Walter, George Smith, William Clarke and of course, the great Paul Butterfield.