Jay Matthes (6:30pm)

Jay Matthes is an award-winning singer/songwriter/comedian from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His original music has been featured on local, regional and national radio and television, most notably The Country Network where the music video for his song "The Light" is currently in rotation. Jay plays over 100 shows a year, and has shared the stage with national acts Old Dominion, Judah & the Lion, Ike Reilly Assassination, Jana Kramer, Charlie Worsham, and many more.