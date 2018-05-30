Jay Matthes (6pm)

Jay Matthes is a singer/songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ben Kieffer of Iowa Public Radio describes Jay's sound as "soulful country" and The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee calls his live show "entertaining as hell". Jay plays over 125 shows a year, and has shared a stage with national acts such as Jana Kramer, Old Dominion, Judah & the Lion, Ike Reilly Assassination, Charlie Worsham, and many more.

Jay's original music has been featured on local, regional, and national radio and television, most notably The Country Network where the music video for his single "The Light" is currently in rotation. Press has included features in The Modern Folk, Americana Daily, Breaking & Entering, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, among others.

Jay was nominated for Singer/Songwriter of the Year by Wisconsin Area Music Industry in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and recently won Best Male Vocalist