Jay Matthes w/Thriftones

JAY MATTHES WITH SPECIAL GUEST THRIFTONES- SATURDAY, JANUARY 26TH 8PM

$8 advance tickets click HERE or $12 at the door

"Top-tier local talent." - Tyler Mass, Milwaukee Record

"He gets by on raw talent alone. A breath of fresh air for listeners of any type of music." - Allen Halas, Breaking & Entering

"Go ahead and add this to music you should've heard yesterday. There is no doubt that Milwaukee crowds have had a talent on their hands on the verge of something great." - Midwestern Gentleman

"Well-crafted, heartfelt tunes that truly connect with the listener." - The Daily Country

"You'll be surprised by Matthes' songwriting skills, evident by the assured originals off this spring's "Dancing After Dark" album." - Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

"This dude might be one of the elite songwriters in the Midwest." - Pat Watters Band

"If he's not in your playlist, he definitely should be." - Lora Kaelber, OnMilwaukee.com

Jay Matthes is an award-winning singer/songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His original music has been featured on local, regional and national radio and television, most notably The Country Network where the music video for his song "The Light" is currently in rotation. Jay plays over 100 shows a year, and has shared the stage with national acts Old Dominion, Judah & the Lion, Ike Reilly Assassination, Jana Kramer, Charlie Worsham, and many more.

"I've played all over the Midwest, from Milwaukee on down to Nashville, but Milwaukee is home. I love the city, the venues, the musicians, the people. I'm forever grateful for the support and love this city has shown me."

Jay was nominated for Singer/Songwriter of the Year by Wisconsin Area Music Industry in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and recently won Best Male Vocalist in Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee. His single "Good Lookin' Woman" is currently in rotation on 88.9 FM and his new album 'Dancing After Dark' was a finalist for 'Independent Release of the Year' at the 2017 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Music Awards.