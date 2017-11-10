Jay Stevens has been a professional comedian for almost 20 years.

Jay's Life is Hilarious Tour has been captivating audiences across the country, you don't want to miss it. Radio Introduced the Joke of the Week to the City of Cleveland on Radio One's Z107.9 Sunday Morning Inspiration 2005 Co-Host of The God Squad on Radio 1000 Cleveland Ohio Radio Station 2008 Host of The B.L.A.C. Comedy Show Internet Radio 2009 Television Appearance TBN's Praise The Lord Fox 8 New Day Cleveland TCT Network Celebrate Live Detroit Theater: Slab Town Convention (Comedic Play) 2005 A Raisin In The Sun (Drama) 2007 Choices (Drama) 2011 AGMIETF (Drama) 2016