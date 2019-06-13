Jazz in the Park: Bonifas Electric Band (6pm)

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 30 through August 29th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

The Bonifas electric Band was formed by veteran jazz guitarist Bill Bonifas to feature Grammy award winning trumpeter Brian Lynch for a very special concert at Jazz in the Park in 2017. Brian joined Bill in the jazz-fusion portion of a night dedicated to the legends of Milwaukee Jazz with earlier sets featuring an array of great Milwaukee performers such as Manty Ellis and Mark Davis to name only a few. At that performance the band was seen by the members Milwaukee Ballet who loved the interaction of the elegant trumpet with the edgy rock guitar and the overall fusion sound. The Ballet requested the band perform original music with them at a ballet which took place in early 2018. Besides Bill, the ensemble includes Theo Merriweather on keyboards, Eric Hervey on bass and Dave Bayles on drums. When Brian is touring elsewhere, Milwaukee’s Eric Jacobson brings his own special gift to the original music composed by bill and Eric will be featured at the upcoming show at Jazz in the Park.