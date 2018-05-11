Jazz on the Vine 2018
Osthoff Lake Resort 101 Osthoff Ave., Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin 53020
×
Jazz on the Vine at the Osthoff Resort is an annual weekend celebration of dynamic performances by world-renowned jazz musicians, eclectic international and domestic wines and fine cuisine. We invite you to mark your calendars for May 11-13, 2018, and join us for this special event now in its 16th year.
Concert tickets are available for purchase and overnight accommodations are limited, so we encourage you to make your reservations soon!
Info
Osthoff Lake Resort 101 Osthoff Ave., Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin 53020 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts