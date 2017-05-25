Jazz in the Park
Cathedral Square Park 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 5-9pm
This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat. Musicians featured this year include Extra Crispy Brass Band, Legends of Milwaukee Jazz, The Blues Disciples, Bastille Days, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and many more.
Info
