Jazz Unlimited Annual Scholarship Program 2019 (application deadline March 8)

Jazz Unlimited Annual Scholarship Program 2019! Auditions begin at 1:00 p.m. at Cascio Interstate Music, 13819 W National Ave, New Berlin WI 53151 . NO CHARGE FOR ADMISSION! Donations are gladly accepted! °Judges: >Kaye Berigan >Deirdre Fellner >Samuel Steffke Jazz Unlimited of Greater of Milwaukee is again offering scholarships to deserving High School age jazz musicians in the Wisconsin area. We ask you to help us get the word out to them and encourage them to compete and share their talents! Please post or share this information specifically for students in the age bracket of 14 to 18. The following $5000 in scholarships will be awarded on the day of auditions, 3rd Sunday in March (3/17/19): >1 - $1,000.00 Douglas M. and Eleanor M. Gmoser Best Reed Player Award, ages 14 to 18 >1 - $1,000 Wayne “Zim” Zimmermann Showmanship Award, ages 14 to 18 >3 - $500 Best Instrumentalist Awards, ages 14 to 18 >1 - $500 Best Jazz Vocalist Award, ages 14 to 18 >1 - $500 Most Unique & Original Vocalist Award, ages 14 to 18 >2 - $250 Deirdre Fellner West End Conservatory Scholarships for 14 and 15 year old jazz students

You may download the official Jazz Unlimited student application form at https://jazzunlimitedmke.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/GenericJUScholarshipApplicationForm.pdf The deadline to apply is the 2nd Friday in March (3/8/19). All persons to perform at the scholarship program must be present at the start of the program. Scholarship application forms can also be downloaded at Jazzunlimitedmke.org/scholarships-programs. Scholarship students may not use the judges or internet sources for accompaniment. Winners choose where to apply the scholarship money for Jazz-Related Activities (camps, lessons, instruments, etc.). Please do not hesitate to contact Mike Mecha (Scholarship Chair) at MikeMecha@jazzunlimitedmke.org or (414) 840-2224 with any questions or simply to submit an application.

David John Miller

President of Jazz Unlimited