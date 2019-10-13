Jazz Unlimited Celebration of Milwaukee Jazz! (2pm)

October 13th, 2019 (second Sunday in October) Jazz Unlimited Presents: A Celebration of Milwaukee Jazz! 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm VFW Post 5716 New Berlin, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin, WI 53146 . Tickets are $10/Students, $15/Members, and $20/Non-Members. Please share the ticket url: https://JazzUnlimitedCelebrationOfMilwaukeeJazz.eventbrite.com Doors open at 1:30pm. Door prices are the same as online prices. You will be able to purchase tickets online until 1pm on October 13th, 2018. Please let us know you are going by clicking on this Facebook link at https://www.facebook.com/events/784421788556618

To sum-up, there are 3 Ways to Buy Tickets:

Send a check to Jazz Unlimited % Yvonne Zarcone: 1123-A Hawthorne Place, Pewaukee, WI 53072 with your check made out to "Jazz Unlimited". Tickets will then be on "will-call" at the Door. Please have your ID ready.

Buy Online: https://JazzUnlimitedCelebrationOfMilwaukeeJazz.eventbrite.com until 1pm October 13th, 2019

Pay at the Door starting at 1:30 October 13th, 2019 We now accept credit cards with "PayPal Here"!

All-Star Lineup:

Jeff Stoll http://bit.ly/2UGjQBS

Joe Zarcone http://bit.ly/2UFTzDW

Warren Wiegratz http://bit.ly/2UFu5Xd

Barbara Stephan http://bit.ly/2UzuVEO

Lem Banks http://bit.ly/2UIdge7

Tracy Hannemann http://bit.ly/2UEBUwl

Jerry Grillo http://bit.ly/2UzZytX

Mike Mecha http://bit.ly/2BHVoaT

It is time for all Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee members and nonmembers to join together and network. If you know of anyone that loves Jazz, Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee would love to have them as a member! Here is an application: https://goo.gl/hx2LBU. Please fill this out, and bring this form along with your check to this event or Purchase via PayPal at https://JazzUnlimitedMKE.org/become-a-member! You may also mail your membership application to Jazz Unlimited % Yvonne Zarcone: 1123-A Hawthorne Place, Pewaukee, WI 53072 with you check made out to "Jazz Unlimited". Please visit Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee website at: https://www.JazzUnlimitedMKE.org for more information.

DONATE to the annual Jazz Unlimited Scholarship Program 6 different ways!

Amazon: https://goo.gl/bmUhkE

Benevity: https://goo.gl/9PtigF

eBay: https://goo.gl/Xk6BbM

Facebook: ​https://goo.gl/8s68P8​

PayPal.me:​ https://goo.gl/8xoK3D

​PayPal charity: https://goo.gl/QhJiPS

"Like" us​ ​on Facebook​ profile page​: https://www.facebook.com/JazzUnlimitedMKE.org​ or view our Facebook group page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/JazzUnlimitedMKE​

See you there!

Best Regards,

David John Miller

414-375-9895

Info@jazzunlimitedmke.org

President of Jazz Unlimited