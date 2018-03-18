Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee Annual Scholarship Competition
Cascio Interstate Music 13819 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Open to the Public! Free Admission!
Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee Annual Scholarship Competition will be at Cascio Interstate Music: starting 1:00 pm to approximately 4:00 pm, 13819 W National Ave
,
New Berlin, WI (414) 375-9895. Jazz Unlimited is proud to award $4000 (One – $1000 Douglas M. and Eleanor M. Gmoser award for best reed player, One – $1000 Chuck Hedges award, Three – $500 awards for jazz camps for best instrumentalists, One – $500 award for jazz camp or individual training for best jazz vocalist), One - $500 Floyd Dorsey Jazz Vocalist Scholarship award from Sally Maddick, plus two - $250 awards from the Deirdre Fellner/West End Conservatory Scholarships to the winners on Sunday! Judges for this year will be Kaye Berigan, Sam Steffke, and Deirdre Fellner. Jazz Unlimited encourages a huge attendance for the support of these talented young musicians!