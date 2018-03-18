Open to the Public! Free Admission!

Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee Annual Scholarship Competition will be at Cascio Interstate Music: starting 1:00 pm to approximately 4:00 pm, 13819 W National Ave

New Berlin, WI (414) 375-9895. Jazz Unlimited is proud to award $4000 (One – $1000 Douglas M. and Eleanor M. Gmoser award for best reed player, One – $1000 Chuck Hedges award, Three – $500 awards for jazz camps for best instrumentalists, One – $500 award for jazz camp or individual training for best jazz vocalist), One - $500 Floyd Dorsey Jazz Vocalist Scholarship award from Sally Maddick, plus two - $250 awards from the Deirdre Fellner/West End Conservatory Scholarships to the winners on Sunday! Judges for this year will be Kaye Berigan, Sam Steffke, and Deirdre Fellner. Jazz Unlimited encourages a huge attendance for the support of these talented young musicians!​