Jazz Unlimited Presents: A Celebration of Milwaukee Jazz! (2pm)

All-Star Lineup:

°Chris "CP" Peppas

°Sue Russell

°Sherwood Alper

°Suzanne Grzanna

°Buddy Love

With the back-up band: Jeff Stoll, Joe Zarcone, and Warren Wiegratz

Jazz Unlimited Presents: A Celebration of Milwaukee Jazz! 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Knights of Columbus West Allis: 1800 S 92nd St, West Allis, WI 53214. Tickets are $10/Students, $15/Members, and $20/Non-Members. Please share the ticket url: https://JazzUnlimitedMkeCelebrationOfMilwaukeeJazz.eventbrite.com/ Doors open at 1:30pm. Door prices are the same as online prices. You will be able to purchase tickets online until 1pm on October 14th, 2018. Please let us know you are going by clicking on this Facebook link at https://www.facebook.com/events/199124007479335