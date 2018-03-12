Jazz Week
Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144
World-class musicians and industry experts entertain and inform audiences in a week-long celebration of the musical genre often hailed as one of America's original art forms. Events are open to the public, and many of these events are free. uwp.edu/jazz
Info
Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144 View Map
Concerts, Misc. Events