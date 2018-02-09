Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $38.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

Biography

JD SOUTHER

An architect of the Southern California sound and a huge influence on modern songwriting, JD Souther has written and co-written many of the Eagles hits including "Heartache Tonight," "Victim Of Love," "New Kid In Town," "Best Of My Love," Don Henley's "The Heart Of The Matter," as well as the Eagles 2007 hit, "How Long." Linda Ronstadt has recorded ten of his songs, including "Faithless Love," "Simple Man, Simple Dream," and "Prisoner in Disguise." His hit "You're Only Lonely" reached the top ten and was quickly followed by "Her Town, Too" which JD co-wrote with James Taylor. The Dixie Chicks 1998 hit “I’ll Take Care of You,” was also written by JD and featured on their album Wide Open Spaces, which sold over 11 million records.

JD has recorded with jazz luminaries Stanley Clarke, Donald Byrd, Chuck Domanico, Johnny Guerin, Chris Walters, Jeff Coffin, Rod McGaha, Billy Childs, Till Brönner, and Lizz Wright to name a few. He has written with Warren Zevon, Paul Williams, Burt Bacharach, Brian Wilson, Arthur Hamilton, Roy Orbison, Will Jennings, and Jackson Browne. His songs have appeared on over 150 million records worldwide including Hugh Masekela, Bonnie Raitt, Glen Campbell, Najma Akhtar, George Strait, India Arie, Trisha Yearwood, Bernadette Peters, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He has released 8 solo albums, including the 2011 collection NATURAL HISTORY, about which Jazz Times Magazine said: "Souther proves his work holds up as well as Dylan's, Simon's, or Lennon and McCartney's."