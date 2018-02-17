Jean's Jazz Series: Sweet Sheiks and BakerzMillion

Sweet Sheiks

Bringing a little bit of the Big Easy to Brew City, Sweet Sheiks is a toe-tapping group inspired by the popular music of the teens, twenties, and thirties. Led by the vintage vocals of Jen Müttin-Schrank (guitar/saw/washboard), this violin (Ousia Lydian), banjo (Garrett Burton), clarinet (Andrew Spadafora), and tuba (Aaron Johnson) lineup brings a modern flair to early jazz, blues, and Americana classics. Sweet Sheiks’ acoustic stylings are compelling, diverting, and “refreshingly vintage.”

BakerzMillion

Combining original jazz music with Chicago swagger, BakerzMillion is an all-star jazz sextet in the tradition of the classic Blue Note groups of the 1960s. Featuring Victor Garcia (trumpet), Jim Gailloreto (saxophones), Tim Davis (drums), and Matt Ferguson (bass), the band was to perform original compositions by co-leaders Andy Baker (trombone) and Steve Million (piano). Their music channels the message of jazz past and present.

Season tickets are available through January 6 for all four dates at $56 for adults, $50 for seniors (62+), and $15 for students (21 & under). Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students.

Tickets are available at the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.