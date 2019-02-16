Jean's Jazz Series: The Mambo Surfers and The Hot and Dirty Brass Band

The Mambo Surfers have been making music together since Ron Jones and Saji Villoth first met at the Coffee House in Milwaukee over 20 years ago. Their original music has always been genre-bending, drawing on their combined influences ranging from Bollywood to blues, Sufi chants to Native American chants, Bedouin songs, ragas, polkas, punk, ska, reggae, surf, samba, and of course, rock ‘n roll.

The Hot and Dirty Brass Band is Milwaukee’s own funky brass band. They have been bringing visceral performances to the area since their 2017 debut. The band’s stage presence and energy is fueled by their desire to share the uplifting and inspirational spirit of music with others. With a trombone, trumpet, tenor sax, guitar, sousaphone, and drum set, their goal is to make the world a better place through the experience of music and inspire audiences to enjoy life in a positive way.

Call (262) 633-4218 for any questions and tickets.